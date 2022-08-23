Bulls vs Bears: Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today

Sensex slipped 872 points to 58,773 and Nifty closed 267 points lower at 17,490. Banking, consumer durables, IT, and auto shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 838 points, 645 points, 503 points and 571 points, respectively. All 19 sectoral indices on the BSE ended in the red. Market breadth was negative with 1,254 stocks ending higher against 2,286 stocks falling on BSE, while 166 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 274.02 lakh crore on Monday against Rs 277.77 lakh crore in the previous session.

Here's a look at what analysts said about the direction the market is likely to take today.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

"Nifty slipped back below the falling trend line, indicating a failed breakout. On the lower end, the price has corrected towards the support zone of 17,500-17,400. Over the near term, a fall below 17,400 may trigger a further correction in the market. On the lower end, support is visible at 17,200/17,000. On the other hand, the Nifty may recover towards 17,700 if it doesn't fall below 17,400."

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Nifty seems to have begun a short-term correction. The next support will be 17,390-17,408. On rises, 17,597-17,632 could offer resistance."

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

"If the last 2 days' trade is any indication, then expect investors to stay on the sidelines in the coming session. Technically speaking, the next big support for Nifty is 17,151. Markets can return to positive bias if Nifty closes above the 17,691 mark."

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"Technically, a sharp intraday sell off and bearish candle on daily charts is indicating a continuation of weakness in the near future. However, a quick pullback rally is likely if the index trades above its key resistance level of 17,575. Below the same, the correction wave will continue till 17,400-17,350."

