Commodity guru Jim Rogers says this will be the worst recession of his lifetime

Commodity guru Jim Rogers has a warning for stock investors. While the author of ‘Street Smarts: Adventures on the Road and in the Markets’ feels a short-term rally cannot be ruled out, given the prevailing pessimism, "that would be the last rally," he warned.



In an exclusive interview to Business Today TV, Rogers, who has been raising alarm over piling up of huge debt globally for a while, said this will be the worst recession of his lifetime.

Rogers said too much debt was behind the troubles the world faced in 2008. But since 2009, debt levels have skyrocketed everywhere, he noted.

"The next problem has to be the worst of my lifetime," he said.

Rogers said there's a huge amount of pessimism right now and if something happens -- say if there is a peace in Ukraine, the pessimism would disappear and stocks would go up.

"Something is probably going to happen and we may probably have one rally. But that would be the last rally," he said while asking investors to "be worried."

Rogers said while he has a few short positions, he has not yet started selling those shorts. Rogers said after a fall like the one US has seen, investors tend to look for a reason to be optimistic. But he reminded investors that there have been times in history when stocks have done nothing or even declined for a long period of time.

"Stocks don't always have to go up. Write it down!," Rogers said, adding that stock investors have had many long bear markets and they are going to have another one now.

Also read: HUL vs Godrej Consumer: Which stock is a better buy in volatile market?

Also watch: RK Damani Multibagger Stock: 1,100% return in 10 yrs!

Also read: Rs 5,000 or Rs 3,000, where are shares of RK Damani-led DMart headed?