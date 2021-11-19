Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 70,000 by December 2022

Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley believes that the benchmark equity index BSE Sensex may touch 70,000-mark in the base case scenario by December 2022, indicating an upside of 17 per cent against Thursday's close of 59,636.

It said that India appears to be in a structural uptrend with a likely new profit cycle, supportive policy and falling return correlations with the world. The foreign brokerage sees more legs to the ongoing rally on Dalal Street. The benchmark BSE Sensex has gained over 120 per cent from the COVID-19 lows, scaled in March 2020.

"A new bull market makes progress with high-quality new listings. Rising net flow augurs well for share prices. The ongoing bull market compares well with history. If this bull market is reminiscent of that in 2003-08, it has more legs to it," it said.

At present, headline valuation looks rich after the humungous rally since March 2020. However, Morgan Stanley said that it must be seen in the context of depressed long-term earnings.



"We expect earnings to compound 27 per cent annually over the next couple of years," Morgan Stanley said.

On the other hand, the global firm sees Sensex at 80,000-mark in the bull case scenario with a probability of 30 per cent. In the bear case, the brokerage projected the levels of 50,000 for Sensex (20 per cent probability) by December 2022.

Going ahead, Morgan Stanley foresees that large caps may outperform midcaps and small caps. It is also overweight on consumer discretionary, industrials, financials and utilities. However, the global firm is underweight on energy, healthcare, technology and communication services.

While sharing its key themes for 2022, Morgan Stanley said, "We are pursuing ideas around clean energy spend, defence indigenisation, new residential property, auto and air travel cycle, multiyear credit cycle for financials, life insurance, digital transformation, hyper-local commerce and market share concentration plus horizontal growth for discretionary and staple consumption and electric vehicles as key themes for 2022."

