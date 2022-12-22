NSE, BSE trading holidays 2023: Stock market to be shut on 6 extended holidays, 15 in total

Stocks exchanges BSE and NSE would be shut on 15 public holidays in 2023. Out of them, six will result in extended holidays, as they will fall either on Friday or Monday. This is against 13 public holidays, including 4 extended holidays, in 2022.

April will have the highest number of stock exchange holidays in 2023, with Mahavir Jayanti falling on April 4, Good Friday on April 7 and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

Other than April 7 and April 14, Maharashtra Day on May 1 will also be an extended holiday. Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Gurunanak Jayanti on November 27 and Christmas on December 25 will be other extended holidays for the year.

The first stock exchange holiday of the year will be on account of Republic Day on January 26. Stock exchanges will work fully in February and July.

The special once-in-a-year Muhurat trading will be held on November 12, the day of Diwali (Laxmi Pujan). Timings of Muhurat trading shall be notified subsequently. Muhurat trading took place on October 24 in 2022.

Meanwhile, currency derivatives segments on stock exchange will be shut on 19 days. The additional holidays will be on account of Gudhipadwa, Buddha Pournima, Id-E-Milad and Parsi New Year.

