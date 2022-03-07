NSE faces a technical glitch again

It seems that the woes of National Stock Exchange (NSE) are just refusing to end. On Monday, the exchange was in the news for yet another technical glitch that saw the Nifty and Bank Nifty feeds getting affected.

“Trading in all segments is functioning normally. However, NIFTY and BANKNIFTY indices are intermittently not getting broadcasted. The Exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed,” said the exchange in a statement.

This assumes significance as the two affected indices account for almost the whole of index derivatives segment turnover. Any glitch or issues with the feeds of the two indices can potentially affect a large number of traders.



Incidentally, this has come at a time when the markets are in the midst of extreme volatility. The benchmark Sensex is currently down over 1,500 points or nearly 3 per cent while the broader Nifty is trading lower by over 400 points or 2.58 per cent (at 11am).

Meanwhile, BSE, in a separate statement, said that it is “working normally”.

Social media, however, was abuzz with tweets and posts about the NSE glitch with many saying that such glitches have become a regular occurrence with the country’s largest exchange.

Some of the broking firms also stated that there were issues with NSE feed.

“There is an issue with data feeds for NSE stocks from the exchange across all brokers. Please check 20 depth before placing orders or place orders on BSE. Order placement is not affected. We’re checking this with NSE,” said a statement from Zerodha.

The latest development only a day after the former MD & CEO of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested by the CBI for her alleged role in the co-location scam in which former Group Operating Officer of NSE Anand Subramanian also already been arrested.

