Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; M&M, NTPC, Maruti, HDFC top gainers

Market indices reversed from losses and closed at record highs on Tuesday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex ended 9 points higher at 46,263 and Nifty gained 9 points to 13,567.

Sensex recovered 422 points from the day's low to end in the green. Sensex hit an intra day low of 45,841. Nifty too gained 120 points from the day's low of 13,447.

Yesterday, Sensex ended 154 points higher at 46,253 and Nifty gained 44 points to 13,558. On Monday, Sensex hit an all-time high of 46,373 and Nifty too logged a lifetime high of 13,597.

Gains in auto, financials, media and metal were capped by losses in PSU banks, FMCG and realty stocks.

NTPC, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Maruti and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers. On the other hand, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ONGC, M&M, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, SBI, HUL, L&T, Titan, Infosys and TCS were among the top losers.

Earlier today, Sensex and Nifty opened on a bearish note on Tuesday, amid weak global equities. Sensex was trading 118 points lower at 46,102 and Nifty fell by 32 points to13,520.

Global equities were weak today as concerns about increasing COVID-19 deaths, infections and lockdowns overshadowed optimism about the start of coronavirus vaccinations. US markets closed lower as fears over more restrictions in US with New York city Mayor signaling full shutdown offset optimism from vaccine rollout. European markets closed mostly higher taking cues from positive news on vaccine and hopes regarding post-Brexit trade deal.

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said,"Index showed a strong recovery from a day low and managed to close a day on a positive note with minimal gains and formed a doji candle for fourth consecutive session hinting uncertainty. The index has formed a good base near 13500 zone holding above said levels we may see the index to march towards its immediate resistance zone of 13600 and if managed to sustain above 13600 then we may see a quick move towards 13700 zone. Nifty bank close a day at 30683 and formed a dragonfly doji candle pattern on the daily chart, support for a nifty bank is coming near 30500-30350 zone and resistance is coming near 30850-31000 zone".

On markets closing --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," The Index once again went to test the lower end of the current range of 13400-13700 and bounced back to close above 13500. We have spent quite a bit of time within this range and a decisive move can be expected only post a break of 13400 or a conquer of 13700. Until then any dip can be utilised to accumulate long positions but it must be with strict stop loss limits".

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said,"Indian market opened with a negative trend following the weak sentiments of the Asian market, but a strong recovery happened as European market opened positively ahead of policy meetings. The liquidity-driven rally, which has been heavily depending on foreign funds, will bet a lot on the ongoing FOMC policy meeting and a final decision will be announced tomorrow, and the US stimulus package to be finalized this week. The outcome of these events are expected to be positive, triggering further positively in the market."

On the currency front, the rupee settled 8 paise lower at 73.63 per US dollar, tracking muted domestic equities.