Sensex zooms over 800 points: Factors driving the rally on D-Street

It turned out to be a terrific Thursday for investors on Dalal Street as Sensex zoomed over 800 points, following a significant jump in US markets and buying in index major Infosys.

On Wednesday, the equity benchmark indices tumbled after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a surprise move hiked the benchmark lending rate to 4.40 per cent to contain inflation.

The BSE benchmark tanked 1,306.96 points or 2.29 per cent to settle at 55,669.03 and the Nifty fell 391.50 points or 2.29 per cent to finish at 16,677.60.

What's driving the rally?

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years. Jerome Powell said “75 bps hike is not something that the committee is actively considering”.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities noted that this statement led to a market rally as the FED signalled similar moves for the next few meetings. However, he added that the investors should be cautious in these markets and can use these dips to make fresh positions in fundamentally sound stocks.

Strong global cues following the Fed announcement also aided Indian markets. US stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike, and the S&P 500 recorded its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two years.

Stocks initially see-sawed after the announcement, then the indexes strengthened. The S&P 500's advance of almost 3 per cent was the strongest since May 18, 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 932.27 points, or 2.81 percent, to 34,061.06, the S&P 500 gained 124.69 points, or 2.99 percent, to 4,300.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 401.10 points, or 3.19 percent, to 12,964.86.

"US equities rallied, recording the biggest one-day gain since 2020 after Federal Reserve comments suggested that the central bank is unlikely to consider a higher interest-rate hike of 75 basis points in the coming months," said Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities.

"Moreover, rate hike and balance sheet unwinding quantum were on expected line without any negative surprise, which was already factored in market correction over past few days. It was like a relief rally to some extent," he added.

Also, IT and financial stocks were trading sharply higher in early trade on Thursday. Tech Mahindra and Infosys were up to the tune of 3 per cent. SBI, Tata Steel, ICICI Bnak, M&M and HDFC were among the other gainers on Sensex.

Sharing the technical view, Nigam said that the immediate support and resistance for Nifty are 16,500 and 17,000 respectively. Immediate support and resistance for Nifty are 34,800 and 36,000, respectively.