NTPC share zooms 3% post strong Q4 show

Share of NTPC rose 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 117.00 after the company reported a sharp increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,649.49 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Net profit stood at Rs 1,629.86 crore in the year-ago period.

However, total income declined marginally to Rs 28,240 crore from Rs 28,279 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

The stock opened 0.44 per cent higher at Rs 114.00 against the previous close of Rs 113.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to 1,12,384.36 crore.

The share has delivered 24 per cent returns in the last 12 months and risen 16.5 per cent since the beginning of this year.

The share of state-run power firm stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages.

For FY21, the company posted a net profit of Rs 14,969.40 crore against Rs 11,191.98 crore in the previous year.

Total income rose to Rs 1,15,546.83 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 1,12,372.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's coal production stood at 3.7 million tonnes in March quarter as against 2.6 million tonnes a year ago. For FY21, coal production declined to 9.46 million tonnes from from 9.63 million tonne in FY20.

The average power tariff declined to Rs 3.77 per unit in FY21 from Rs 3.90 per unit in FY20.

The gross power generation in March quarter stood at 77.63 billion units (BU) as compared with 68.27 BU in the same period a year ago. Gross power generation in 2020-21 rose 4.35 per cent to 270.90 BU.

NTPC's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.15 per equity share for 2020-21. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share paid in February 2021.

The board has also approved enhancement of borrowing limit of the company from Rs 2,00,000 crore to Rs 2,25,000 crore.

Recently, the company has floated a global expression of interest (EoI) for setting up hydrogen fuel-based power backup system and a standalone fuel-cell based microgrid system.