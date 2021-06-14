Stock Market Updates: Indices open lower, Nifty below 15,750; Bajaj Finance, NTPC top draggers

Indian benchmark indices opened lower amid mixed global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 62 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 52,412, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 50 points or 0.31 per cent to 15,749.60.

Bajaj Finance and NTPC were the top losers in the Sensex pack, declining over 2 per cent, followed by SBI, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

On the other hand, Infosys, Reliance Industries and TCS were among the gainers.

Sensex and Nifty closed at record highs on Friday, led by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS amid positive trend in global equities.

Sensex ended 174.29 points or 0.33 per cent higher at 52,474 and Nifty rose 61 points or 0.39 per cent to its lifetime peak of 15,799.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities said, "Markets are expected to monitor the spread of monsoon in the coming weeks, daily new case count and easing of lock down restrictions. High inflation globally and firm crude oil prices are some concerns areas. FPIs have remained net buyers, month to date, to the tune of Rs.4769 cr underpinned by steady decline in Covid-19 cases in India and decent GST collections in April. We expect FPI flows to India, in the medium term, to remain strong as India is at a cusp of growth revival path."