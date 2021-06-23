Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 250 points, Nifty above 15,800; IndusInd Bank, Titan top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher on positive global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 164.85 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 52,753.56, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 52 points or 0.33 per cent to 15,824.95.

IndusInd Bank and Titan were the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by M&M, Infosys and TCS.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

Equity benchmark Sensex settled 14.25 points or 0.03% higher at 52,588.71 amid profit booking. The Nifty 50 rose 26.25 points or 0.17% to end at 15,772.75 on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 53,018.71 while Nifty 50 index hit an intraday high of 15,880.95 in the morning session yesterday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 1,027.94 crore on June 22, as per provisional data available on the NSE.