Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 15,700; Bajaj Finserv, Infosys top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 235 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 52,559.15, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 61 points or 0.39 per cent to 15,752.45.

Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, TCS and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, ONGC and M&M were among the losers.

On Thursday, Sensex and Nifty fell for the second consecutive session after hitting record highs led by losses in index heavyweights HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Sensex closed 178.65 points lower at 52,323 and Nifty declined 76.15 points to 15,691.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold Rs 879.73 shares worth crore on Thursday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.