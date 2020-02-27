Stocks in news: Pidilite, Lemon Tree, Canara Bank, Tata Chemicals and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Market is expected to be volatile as investors will also keep a watch on GDP data and eight core industries data, scheduled to be released today.

Pidilite Industries: The company has entered into a definitive agreement with Tenax SPA (Tenax Italy) for acquiring 70% of the share capital of Tenax India Stone Products Pvt. Ltd. (Tenax India) for cash consideration of approx Rs 80 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company announced its debut in the second international destination, Bhutan, with the launch of the first Lemon Tree Hotel in Thimphu.

Newgen Software Technologies: The company has announced that Development Commissioner of Noida Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has given approval to the Company for setting up a unit in the IT/ITES SEZ at Sector - 135, Noida in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Canara Bank: The private lendr has today executed a Share Purchase Agreement for sale of its entire equity stake of 3.25% in Petronet MHB Ltd.

JSW Steel: The company said its promoter has released pledge on 87.05 lakh shares, representing 0.36% equity shares of the company on February 25, 2020.

Tata Chemicals: Company informed the exchanges BSE and NSE that HDFC Mutual Fund has sold 2.28% stake in the company via open market on February 26, 2020.

GTPL Hathway: Company informed that its promoter Jio Content Distribution Holdings Private Limited has proposed to sell 43 lakh shares, representing 3.83% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company via 'Offer For Sale'.

Manappuram Finance: the company board has declared interim dividend of Rs 0.55 for FY2020.

KSB Ltd: The company board has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 for CY2019.

KRBL: The company board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.80 per equity share.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company board declares interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share.