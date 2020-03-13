Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Lasa Supergenerics and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also spooked after last week's bearish session and are advised to stay calm amid the volatile equity market.

To calm investors' nerves from the market carsh experiened last week, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announed on Friday after market hours that,"Global markets have had severe volatility due to coronavirus outbreak. Together with RBI, we are monitoring COVID-19 virus developments on a daily basis.

Further the RBI also released a statement saying "The RBI is closely and continuously monitoring the rapidly evolving global situation and will take all necessary measures to ensure that money, debt and forex markets remain adequately liquid and stable, and continue to function normally."

SBI Credit Card and Payments: The second biggest credit card in the country will be listing onthe bourses today.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major informed the bourses BSE and NSE that rating firm CRISIL has assigned its 'CRISIL GVC Level 1' rating to the company. As per the filing, the rating indicates that the company's capability with respect to corporate governance, and value creation for all its stakeholders, is the 'Highest'.

ICICI Bank: The lender announced that its board has approved investment of Rs 1,000 cr in Yes Bank. As per the filing, ICICI Bank plans to acquire 100 crore equity shares at Rs 10 per equity share. This investment is likely to result in ICICI Bank Limited holding in excess of 5.0% shareholding in Yes Bank Limited, the filing read.

HDFC Bank: The lender was voted as the best managed, best governed indian company by leading global financial magazine FinanceAsia in its 'Best Companies in Asia' poll.

Lasa Supergenerics: The company announced that in amove to reduce the probability spread of deadly Covid-19 virus, it has implemented work from home for all employees at the head office situated in Mumbai till further clarity.

City Union Bank: The lender announced that it has opened 3 new branches on March 13, 2020.

CreditAccess Grameen: The board approves allotment of 170 Non-Convertible Bonds, approved allotment of 170 secured, rupee denominated, non-convertible bonds of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 17,00,00,000 to Water Credit Investment Fund 1, LLC, USA.

Indian Oil Corporation: The companny board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per equity share.