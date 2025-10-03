3 stock picks for up to 18% gains in next two months

Domestic brokerage firm SMIFS has suggested three stocks including Oil India, Coal India and AWL Agri Business as its top picks for October 2025, based on their strong technical parameters and sound charts. Having said that, it sees double digit gains, in the range 11-18 per cent, in the next 6-8 weeks, or 2 months.

Oil India: SMIFS see up to 18 per cent upside in Oil India shares in next two months period on a technical basis. On the contrary, its stop loss suggests nearly 7 per cent risk in the stock.

Oil India is currently trading near Rs 413 and has recently broken out of a descending trendline resistance since June highs. The breakout above Rs 415 will confirm bullish momentum, targeting Rs 489 in the near term. The stock is supported around Rs 398–400, with volume profile showing strong accumulation. Momentum indicators are supportive: RSI at 56 is trending upward, and MACD shows a bullish crossover, indicating potential upside. With solid support and breakout confirmation, the stock has upside potential to Rs 489. A stop-loss is recommended below Rs 383 for risk management.

AWL Agro Business: SMIFS sees up to 11 per cent upside in AWL Agri Business shares, formerly known as Adani Wilmar, in the next one to one-and-a-half months period on a technical basis. On the other hand, its stop loss suggests over 6 per cent risk in the stock.

A confirmed breakout above would signal strengthening bullish momentum in AWL Agri Business, potentially targeting Rs 290 level in the near term. The stock is supported around Rs 250–255, where the volume profile shows notable accumulation, forming a credible demand zone. Momentum indicators are neutral but improving: the RSI is at 51.81, positioned just above the midline and showing slight upward traction, indicating balanced strength, while the MACD is near zero suggesting potential for a bullish crossover if buying persists. With solid support from volume accumulation and proximity to the trendline, the stock holds upside potential upon breakout to Rs 290. For risk management, a stop-loss should be set below Rs 245.

Coal India: SMIFS sees up to 12 per cent upside in Coal India shares, in the next two months period on a technical basis. On the other hand, its stop loss suggests over 5 per cent risk in the stock.

A breakout above Rs 390 will serve as a critical confirmation level Coal India. Sustaining above this could drive bullish momentum toward Rs 435 level in the near term. The stock finds support around Rs 372–374, where historical price action and volume profile indicate a solid demand base. Momentum indicators are encouraging RSI at 50.44 is near the midline with an upward trend, while MACD shows a possible bullish crossover, suggesting upside potential. With a robust support base and trendline breakout potential, the stock exhibits upside potential toward Rs 435. For risk management, a stop-loss is recommended below Rs 368