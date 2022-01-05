Ace investor Vijay Kedia entered this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock in December quarter

Ace investor Vijay Kedia acquired stake in Talbros Automotive Components, a maker of auto parts, during the December quarter, data shared by the company with the BSE showed on Wednesday.

Another value investor Dolly Khanna also increased her stake in the company during the quarter, the data showed.

Kedia, who was not a part of the minority shareholders at the end of September quarter, held 2,80,000 shares, or 2.27 per cent stake in the company at the end of December quarter.

Meanwhile, Khanna, who is eyed by investors mainly looking at investing in smallcaps, increased her stake in the company to 1.71 per cent in the December quarter. She now holds 2,11,120 equity shares. In the preceding quarter ending September 30, 2021, she held 1,54,061 shares, or 1.25 per cent stake, in the firm.

Sanjay Dugar, another investor, bought 1,35,000 shares, or 1.09 per cent stake, in the company during the quarter. He held nil or below 1 per cent stake in Talbros Auto at the end of September quarter, data showed.

Shares of Talbros Automotive Components rallied 18.40 per cent to Rs 520 apiece on the BSE today. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has surged 27 per cent after data revealed that high net worth individual investors bought more than 2 per cent stake in the company via open market in the December quarter.

Talbros Automotive Components, the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group, was established in the year 1956 to manufacture Automotive & Industrial Gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of UK. The company has technical collaborations with Nippon Leakless Corporation – Japan and Sanwa Packaging – Japan.