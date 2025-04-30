Big gains in slow market: These 10 BSE 500 stocks delivered up to 158% returns in one year

Despite a year of sharp ups and downs in the Indian equity markets, a few standout stocks delivered exceptional gains. According to ACE Equity data, over the 12 months as of 29 April 2025, benchmark indices like the BSE Sensex and BSE 500 rose just 8% and 5%, respectively. Amid this overall muted performance, ten select stocks from the BSE 500 defied the trend—rising as much as 158% and delivering strong returns to investors. Here’s a look at the top 10 performers in the BSE 500.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders took the top spot with a solid 158% return. Its share price jumped from Rs 1,174 to Rs 3,028 in one year. The company’s valuation (market cap) also grew sharply—from Rs 47,371 crore to Rs 1.22 lakh crore. This growth shows strong demand in shipbuilding, especially from the defence sector.\

Godfrey Phillips India came next with a 145% return. The stock rose from Rs 3,346 to Rs 8,191, and its market value (m-cap) increased from Rs 17,397 crore to Rs 42,586 crore. This shows that the tobacco business is still doing well despite challenges.

One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, made a strong comeback with a 134% return after the previous underperformance. The stock price went up from Rs 372 to Rs 871, and the company’s m-cap jumped from Rs 23,670 crore to Rs 55,531 crore.

Kaynes Technology India also did well, gaining 122%. Its share price more than doubled, from Rs 2,660 to Rs 5,910, and its market cap rose from Rs 17,003 crore to Rs 37,829 crore. The company benefited from India’s growing electronics manufacturing sector. At number five is Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals gave a 115% return. Its stock went from Rs 606 to Rs 1,301, and m-cap rose from Rs 7,670 crore to Rs 16,483 crore. This may be due to strong demand in the chemicals market.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure, from the finance sector, grew by 114%. The stock rose from Rs 839 to Rs 1,795, and its m-cap surged from Rs 14,243 crore to Rs 30,482 crore. It was followed by Dixon Technologies, known for making electronics, which gave a 99% return. Its stock price doubled from Rs 8,341 to Rs 16,612. Its market value also doubled, reaching Rs 1 lakh crore, thanks to strong demand for electronic goods.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, another shipbuilding company, gained 98% in one year. The stock went from Rs 990 to Rs 1,957, and the company’s m-cap increased from Rs 11,339 crore to Rs 22,422 crore.

While Coromandel International, a major player in fertilizers, delivered an 86% return. The share price rose from Rs 1,209 to Rs 2,245, and market value grew from Rs 35,591 crore to Rs 66,136 crore. Good performance was driven by strong farm sector demand.

And lastly, Bharti Hexacom, a telecom service provider, also did well with an 84% return. Its stock rose from Rs 868 to Rs 1,597, and market value increased from Rs 43,375 crore to Rs 79,855 crore, supported by rising mobile and internet usage.