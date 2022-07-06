Dolly Khanna cut stake in this small-cap firm in Q1, Vijay Kedia continues to hold 2.80 lakh shares 

Chennai-based equity investor Dolly Khanna slashed some stake in a small-cap firm Talbros Automotive Components in Q1FY23. The latest shareholding data available with BSE showed that Khanna held a 1.10 per cent stake, or 1,35,215 shares in the company as of June 30. She had a 1.13 per cent stake or 1,39,873 shares as of March 31, 2022. Khanna’s portfolio is entirely managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna.

On the other hand, Mumbai-based equity investor Vijay Kedia continued to keep his holding at 2.27 per cent, or 2,80,000 shares. Complete shareholding data of India Inc is yet to be announced.

Kedia follows SMILE as a principle in investing. This means the company should be small in size, medium in experience, large in aspiration and extra-large in market potential. He held over a dozen of stocks in his portfolio with a stake of over 1 per cent in the previous quarter ended March 31. Some of the stocks in his portfolio were Cera Sanitaryware, Atul Auto, Heritage Foods, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts, among others.

With a rally of 26 per cent, shares of Talbros Automotive Components have outpaced the benchmark equity index BSE Sensex (down nearly 9 per cent) on a year-to-date basis till July 5.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2022, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.05 crore, up 10.24 per cent, against Rs 33.60 crore a year ago. Gross sales jumped nearly 30 per cent YoY to Rs 577.24 crore during the same period.

The company is one of India’s leading auto component manufacturers with over six decades of experience in auto component manufacturing. Talbros Automotive Components offers a diversified portfolio of gaskets and heat shields, forgings, suspensions systems, and anti-vibration components and hoses.