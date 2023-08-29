Federal Bank, IRCTC, Titagarh & Mazagon Dock: Here's what Nilesh Jain of Centrum Broking says on these four stocks

Nilesh Jain, AVP - Derivative and Technical Research at Centrum Broking, on Tuesday picked Federal Bank as one of his top picks for the day. "The overall structure looks positive for a Rs 150 level on the upside. Support could be seen at Rs 140. Any small dip could be a good opportunity to accumulate this counter for an immediate target of Rs 150 and positionally we expect this counter to move towards Rs 155-160," Jain told BT TV.

The other stock which the market veteran suggested was IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation). "The stock is looking positive for a target of Rs 700. Support is placed at Rs 662. With this, we expect the upside momentum to continue," Jain stated.

In response to a viewer's question on Titagarh Rail Systems, Jain said investors should not enter at current levels, given the strong spurt witnessed over the last few months. "Wait for some meaningful decline. If someone is already holding the stock, then continue to remain long for an upside target of Rs 820-850," the market expert mentioned.

When asked about Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, he said, the stock is in consolidation mode for the last two months and the major hurdle for the counter is placed at Rs 1,985. "It can be bought if the stock price falls below 1,800. Support would be seen at Rs 1,725 and one can keep a stop loss below the said level. Stay put for a long position for an upside target of Rs 1,950-2,000," Jain said.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks traded higher in early trade today, led by gains in technology, metals and automobile durable stocks. Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 0.34 per cent and small-cap gained 0.65 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,393 crore on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,264 crore, according to stock exchange data.

14 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 0.57 per cent, 0.54 per cent and 0.42 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty PSU Bank slipped 0.35 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Jio Financial Services was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 2.01 per cent to trade at Rs 215.40. Tech Mahindra, UPL, PowerGrid and Hero MotoCorp gained up to 1.39 per cent.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's, Britannia and Reliance Industries were among the top laggards.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,035 shares were advancing while 801 were declining on BSE.

