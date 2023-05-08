Half of Nifty firms out with Q4 results! RIL, Axis Bank , ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, TCS add most to earnings rise

A total of 26 reported quarterly earnings till last week and if we were to go by what Motilal Oswal Securities says Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Axis Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have contributed 121 per cent of the incremental YoY accretion in earnings so far. Only six Nifty companies reported profits below expectations, eight recorded a beat and earnings of 12 others were in line with expectations, the domestic brokerage said.

Net-net, the FY23 and FY24 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nifty remain largely unchanged at Rs 816 and Rs 976 (against Rs 812 and Rs 978 earlier), respectively, as downgrades in technology companies were offset by upgrades in in banking and financials and automobiles.

As per Motilal Oswal Securities, profits of the 26 Nifty companies have risen 10 per cent on an year-on-year basis compared with 7 per cent expected growth, fuelled by financials. Excluding financials, profits would have declined 1 per cent YoY against an estimated decline of 4 per cent YoY.

Motilal Oswal said Nifty profits would have jumped 22 per cent YoY if one were to exclude metals and oil & gas sectors. It expected profits to rise 21 per cent YoY, ex-metals and ex-oil& gas. Tata Steel (down 90 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (down 2 per cent) have contributed adversely to Nifty earnings, it noted.

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Nestle, and SBI Life Insurance exceeded Motilal's profit estimates. Conversely, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, Tata Consumer, and HDFC Life Insurance missed its profit estimates.

"The 4QFY23 corporate earnings so far have been in line but lopsided, with performances of heavyweights, such as Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and TCS, driving the aggregate. The spread of earnings has been decent with 77 per cent of our Universe either meeting or exceeding profit expectations. However, growth has been led only by BFSI, auto and technology. After a flat FY23, Nifty now trades at 18 times one-year forward P/E, which is a decent drop from the level of 21 times seen at the beginning of FY23," Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage has maintained its overweight stance on financials, capex, Autos and Consumption. It is neutral on IT and healthcare sectors while it has underweight stance on metals, energy and utilities in its model portfolio.