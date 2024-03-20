Holi 2024 picks: Zomato, DMart, Maruti Suzuki, Karnataka Bank and more

The Indian equity market managed to end in the green on Wednesday as traders awaited the US Fed's policy outcome later in the evening. Sensex added 89.64 points to 72,101.69 and Nifty50 rose 21.65 points to 21,839.10 for the day.

Ahead of Holi 2024, Business Today TV details nine Holi picks by Equinomics Research's G. Chokkalingam and Chandan Taparia, CMT, CFTe Derivatives & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal.

Here's a look at each of these stocks picked from various sectors and the investment rationale behind them.

Holi Picks by G. Chokkalingam

Karnataka Bank

The stock is trading at just 0.6 times adjusted book value which is cheapest among the old private sector banks. It deserves one time book value for next year, said Chokkalingam. He assigned a target of Rs 337 for next year. This is the only old private bank which has Rs 10 as the face value. The bank my reward inevestors through bonus issue and stock split.

The bank has seen its profit grow from Rs 348 crore in 2013 to Rs 1300 crore in the current year.

The bank’s net NPAs have fallen to 1.55% in the December quarter against 3.18% in FY21.

The promoter stake is zero. The bank claims in 100 years, it has never made losses. In only three years, it has given dividend. In the recent years, institutional holding has risen to 41%. Chokkalingam believes it is likely to rise in the future.

Chokkalingam also disclosed that he personally holds Karnataka Bank stock.

Jio Financial Services

Reliance has emerged as a mini economy. Ji financial will also become a ledear in its segment , said G Chokkalingam. He has a Rs 420 as a short to medium term target for the stock. In the long term, the stock can reach Rs 700 to Rs 1,000.

This company has inherited more than Rs 1 lakh crore worth of Reliance Shares, said Chokkalingam adding in 5-7 years, it should be able to build a book of Rs 10 lakh crore using Reliance shares.

The book value is around Rs 182 per share. The stock trades 1.9 times around to book value. If we assume just around 3 times in the next 5 to 7 years, the stock can go to Rs 700 to Rs 1000 in the long term, said Chokkalingam.

Indoco Remedies

Chokkalingam has a target of Rs 440 for the firm. Its into Domestic formulation business and branded sales. The company has a decent balance sheet and management is good. It is one the safest small and mid cap stock in the current time.

Bombay Burmah Trading Company

The stock is suitable for those who can take risks in small cap and mid cap stocks. It’s a holding company of Britannia. One can buy for a target of Rs 2200.

Chokkalingam sees four short term triggers for the rally. It has a 80% discount to value of investments in Britannia.

Original promoters of the company (a British family) who were classified as shareholders have become part of promoters in the December quarter. They becoming part of the promoter group gives confidence about governance issues in Bombay Burmah.

The company has a 44% stake in Bombay Dyeing which sold land worth Rs 5000 crore to reduce debt. This helped Bomaby Burmah to improve its consolidated performance.

Earlier, they lost a lot of money in GoAir. Now Bombay Burmah has written off all its exposure to GoAir in the December quarter. That is a positive for the company.

Consolidated profit due to improved performance of Bombay Dyeing and no more losses from GoAir have boosted the company’s financials. In the December quarter, the firm reported a 189% rise in consolidated profit to Rs 457 crore against Rs 158 crore last year.

Chokkalingam disclosed he owns this stock in his portfolio.

HDFC Life

The stock has corrected over 20% from its peak. The company has been able to grow its insurance and new premium business in double digits which is likely to continue in the future. The merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank augurs well for the company because HDFC customers can also be approached by HDFC Bank to make clients for the insurance business.

Chokkalingam has a target of Rs 720 for the HDFC Life stock.

Holi Picks by Chandan Taparia

Maruti Suzuki

The stock has gained 15-16% in the last two to three months. The stock has displayed strength in the last six sessions despite the ongoing market correction. It has given a consolidation breakout and is all set for the next leg of rally.

It has major support at Rs 11,400 and Rs 12500 to Rs 13000 is the price target range for the large cap stock. .

Zomato

The stock of the online food delivery provider is up 28% in the last couple of months. Taparia said the stock has a support of Rs 153 with a target of Rs 174.

DMart

The stock has seen a breakout from the consolidation of 14-15 weeks. On the yearly chart, the stock has broken out from its narrow range in three years. Taparia expects 10% to 15% upside to the stock with a target of Rs 4,444 with a stop loss of Rs 3750.

Cummins

Taparia believes that the stock is ready for a consolidation breakout of 20-25 days. The stock is holding its key moving averages. One can fix a stop loss of Rs 2650 for a target of Rs 2950.