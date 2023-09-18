ICICI Bank shares may cross all-time high level soon, says Sumeet Bagadia

Nifty Bank hit a high of 46,310.40 this past week, which was close to its all-time high level. It witnessed an all-time closing level of 46,231.50 during the week. On weekly chart, the banking index climbed 2.38 per cent for the week. The index has formed a higher high-low formation on the weekly chart, which indicates a bullish trend. Besides, it has formed a bullish candle on the weekly chart. The RSI momentum indicator is currently indicating strength at 65 level.

In the further upmove, one can expect ICICI Bank to cross its all-time high levels of Rs 1,008.70 and outperform the benchmark index. Also, HDFC Bank can be another front runner in the private banking space. While among PSU banks, State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are expected to move higher and deliver a decent gain in the coming week.

Nifty Bank September futures traded at a 56-55 point premium to the Nifty Bank spot. The open interest (OI) distribution for Nifty Bank Put options shows that the 46,000 strike have the highest concentration, which may act as support for the current expiry. Nifty Bank Call strikes of 46,500 and 47,000 saw significant OI concentrations and may act as resistance for the current expiry.

A breakout above the all-time high level of 46,369.50 may push Nifty Bank towards the 47,000 level. A strong support for the index is placed at 45,100 level, which is also its 20 EMA. If the index closes below the mentioned support, the momentum will shift to the downside. It is recommended that traders and investors should buy the dips.

Note: The author of this article is executive director at Choice Broking.

Disclaimer: Recommendations provided in this article and/ or any reports attached or relied on herein are authored by an external party. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/ entities, and do not represent the views of Business Today (BT). BT further urges you to consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice regarding the contents herein, including stock investments, mutual funds, general market risks etc.