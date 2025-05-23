ICICI Lombard, Astral, Petronet LNG: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices sharply lower on Thursday amid the weekly expiry of the F&O contracts. US Fiscal concerns also weighed on the market sentiments, along with the trade deals negotiations between India and the US. BSE Sensex cracked 644.64 points, or 0.79 per cent to settle at 80,951.99, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 203.75 points, or 0.82 per cent to end at 24,609.70 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd and Astral Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services has to about these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,000-2,050 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,748

Prices of ICICI Lombard are forming Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern on the daily chart—typically a strong reversal signal. The neckline breakout appears to be in progress, indicating renewed bullish momentum. The stock is trading above both the 34-day and 200-day EMAs, confirming trend strength. Volume spikes during upward moves suggest accumulation. The MACD line has crossed above the signal line, reflecting positive momentum, while RSI is hovering above 55, with room for upside. Sustained price action above these EMA lines will lead to a rally towards Rs 2,000–2,050 levels in the coming sessions, while support aligns near Rs 1,748.

Astral | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,555-1,625 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,345

Astral has staged a strong bullish breakout above its long-term downward sloping trendline, signaling a potential trend reversal. The stock surged nearly 5 per cent on Thursday with a significant volume spike, confirming buying interest. It is now trading above its 34-EMA and 55-EMA, which are beginning to turn upward—another positive sign. The MACD has given a fresh bullish crossover, and the RSI has entered strong territory near 63, indicating improving momentum without being overbought. This confluence of signals suggests sustained upward traction.

Petronet LNG | Buy | Target Price: Rs 345-355 | Stop Loss: Rs 301

Petronet LNG has decisively broken out of its falling channel pattern, indicating a bullish trend reversal. The stock is sustaining above its 34-EMA and 55-EMA, which are both sloping upward—signaling strength in the uptrend. Price action remains well-supported by rising volumes, adding conviction to the breakout. The MACD remains in positive territory with a bullish crossover intact, while the RSI hovers around 61, reflecting strong momentum without overbought conditions. The recent consolidation near Rs 320 is forming a higher base, setting the stage for a potential rally towards Rs 345-355 levels. The overall structure suggests a favorable risk-reward setup for bulls.