Paytm, Eternal among Axis Securities top picks that may rally up to 20% in a month

Amid the rising volatility in the broader markets, domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities has picked three stocks including One97 Communications (Paytm), Eternal (formerly known as Zomato) and HBL Engineering- for short term gains. Based on their strong technical parameters, Axis Securities believe that these stocks may rally up to 20 per cent in next 3 to 4 weeks. Here's what Axis Securities has said on these stocks:



One 97 Communications | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,244-1,285 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,049

Paytm has decisively broken above a multiple resistance zone near Rs 1,042 on the weekly chart, supported by a strong bullish candle, reinforcing the continuation of its medium-term uptrend. The breakout is backed by rising volumes, adding conviction to the price action and suggesting further upside potential. The stock continues to exhibit a higher high–higher low formation and remains well above its upward-sloping trendline, reflecting sustained buying interest. Momentum indicators are aligned with the bullish trend, as the weekly RSI stays firmly above its signal line and continues to hold above the upward sloping trendline, confirming strong underlying momentum. The above analysis indicates an upside towards Rs 1,244-1,285 levels.



HBL Engineering | Buy | Target Price: Rs 840-873 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,049

HBL Engineering has registered a decisive breakout above the consolidation zone between Rs 723 and Rs 408 on the weekly chart, accompanied by a strong bullish candle, marking the end of its consolidation phase and the beginning of a new uptrend. While volume remained muted during the base formation, a notable surge at the breakout point signals strong market participation and lends credibility to the bullish move. Adding to the bullish setup, the weekly RSI has crossed above its signal line and broken out of a horizontal resistance near 60, confirming renewed momentum and reinforcing the positive bias. A sustained move above recent swing highs could pave the way for a sharp rally in the coming weeks. The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 840-873 levels.



Eternal | Buy | Target Price: Rs 355-367 | Stop Loss: Rs 288

Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, has broken out of the Rounded Bottom pattern at 305 on the weekly chart with a strong bullish candle confirming the onset of a medium-term uptrend. The stock also broke above a bullish flag formation, further strengthening the technical outlook. The stock is now trading firmly above all key moving averages—the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs—highlighting its robust underlying strength and improving trend structure. Momentum indicators are aligned with the bullish trend, as the weekly RSI stays firmly above 50 and its signal line continues to slope upward, confirming strong underlying momentum. The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 355-367 levels.