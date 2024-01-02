scorecardresearch
Smallcap, midcap shares among PSUs, industrials susceptible to selloff, say Jefferies

Jefferies said its valuation check on the top 100 stocks shows that while only about one-third of the stocks are below their 10-year average on valuations; the bucket is dominated by financials and select SOEs.

Jefferies said post the sharp 2023 outperformance of small and midcaps, valuations are a challenge now. It said Nifty Midcap100 trades a 27 times 1-year forward PE, which is at 35 per cent premium to its average valuations. Jefferies said post the sharp 2023 outperformance of small and midcaps, valuations are a challenge now. It said Nifty Midcap100 trades a 27 times 1-year forward PE, which is at 35 per cent premium to its average valuations.

Jefferies in its latest strategy note said the year 2024 could start with a bias rotation towards largecaps, following a 25-35 percentage points outperformance by midcap and smallcap indices. The foreign brokerage said the reason behind the recent outperformance of smallcap and midcap stocks is the lack of capex plays among largecaps. Smallcap and midcap stocks offer a bunch of options to play the industrial recovery, with about 20 per cent of their market cap focussed towards industrial and realty sector, the brokerage noted.

"The capex plays are important portfolio weights for the medium to long term investors. There is a dearth of such ideas among large caps with only three Nifty components/5 per cent market cap belonging to this direct capex play (industrial & realty) group. However, 18-20 per cent of SMID market cap is spread over the industrial & realty cos; necessitating the reach among the lower mid cap names to play the cyclical story.

That said, Jefferies said post the sharp 2023 outperformance of small and midcaps, valuations are a challenge now. It said Nifty Midcap100 trades a 27 times 1-year  forward earnings per share today, which is at 35 per cent premium to its average valuations. This is against less than 20 per cent premium that the Nifty is commanding over its average valuations.

"This makes the SMIDs susceptible to a sharp sell-off. We believe that the budget / approaching elections may disappoint on government capex, creating a possible trigger for sell-off in parts of SMID universe, particularly among industrials, select PSUs," it said.

Jefferies said its valuation check on the Top 100 stocks shows that while only about one-third of the stocks are below their 10-year average on valuations; the bucket is dominated by financials and select SOEs.

"We believe that a sell-off in SMID space and/or a budget driven scare in capex spends can drive a shift to the large caps early in 2024. Within the large caps, we have a large

overweight position on Financials, primarily banks. The NSE Bank index has UPFed the Nifty by 5ppt in 2023, and valuations are much more inline with longer term averages. The banks also offer superior growth trajectory with loan growth at 15 per cent-plu and balance sheets strong with historically low NPL ratios and high capitalisation levels," it said.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 02, 2024, 1:23 PM IST
