Stocks in news: Pidilite, Lemon Tree, Canara Bank, Tata Chemicals and more

Stocks to watch today on February 28: Pidilite, Lemon Tree, Canara Bank, Tata Chemicals among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

Stocks to watch today on February 28 Stocks to watch today on February 28

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Market is expected to be volatile as investors will also keep a watch on GDP data and eight core industries data, scheduled to be released today.

Pidilite Industries: The company has entered into a definitive agreement with Tenax SPA (Tenax Italy) for acquiring 70% of the share capital of Tenax India Stone Products Pvt. Ltd. (Tenax India) for cash consideration of approx Rs 80 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company announced its debut in the second international destination, Bhutan, with the launch of the first Lemon Tree Hotel in Thimphu.

Newgen Software Technologies: The company has announced that Development Commissioner of Noida Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has given approval to the Company for setting up a unit in the IT/ITES SEZ at Sector - 135, Noida in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Canara Bank: The private lendr has today executed a Share Purchase Agreement for sale of its entire equity stake of 3.25% in Petronet MHB Ltd.

JSW Steel: The company said its promoter has released pledge on 87.05 lakh shares, representing 0.36% equity shares of the company on February 25, 2020.

Tata Chemicals: Company informed the exchanges BSE and NSE that HDFC Mutual Fund has sold 2.28% stake in the company via open market on February 26, 2020.

GTPL Hathway: Company informed that its promoter Jio Content Distribution Holdings Private Limited has proposed to sell 43 lakh shares, representing 3.83% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company via 'Offer For Sale'.

Manappuram Finance: the company board has declared interim dividend of Rs 0.55 for FY2020.

KSB Ltd: The company board has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 for CY2019.

KRBL: The company board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.80 per equity share.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company board declares interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share.

