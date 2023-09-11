Tech Mahindra, IEX, Voltas, HDFC Life among 6 shares that may rise in near-term

Domestic equity markets are nearing their record highs and select brokerage firms see strong action in the specific stocks. Domestic brokerages including IIFL Securities, Progressive Shares, SMC Global and Ashika Stock Broking have suggested to buy shares such as Kabra ExtrusionTechnik, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Tata Chemicals, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Voltas and Tech Mahindra on a technical basis for short term trading. Here's what brokerage firms said about these stocks.



Tech Mahindra | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,399 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,208

Following an important breakout from the manipulation zone, the price action succumbed to a 14 per cent profit taking rally. Essentially the price action showing resilience from plunging below the prior swing low in the shakeout rally validates the strength in the breakout. The price action has pulled back strongly with improving relative performance compared to Nifty as it currently trades in a potential volatility contraction pattern. The contraction of price action by means of price depth and time indicates accumulation at higher levels ahead of the breakout. The continuation of higher highs and higher lows from the primary swing low near Rs 981 levels evinces strength in the ongoing trend. The 50-period volatility is trading at lower levels that indicates the probability of any unexpected drawdowns are less likely. On the indicator front, the RSI across daily and higher time frames are trading well above their median without showing any divergence against the price action. This indicates thrust in the price momentum. We hence reiterate a buy on Tech Mahindra.

Recommended by: BP Equities



HDFC Life Insurance Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 700-710 | Stop Loss: Rs 400

After testing its 52-week low of Rs 457.80 in March 2023, HDFC Life Insurance witnessed almost a V shape recovery and once again caught up a momentum above its 200 days exponential moving average on weekly charts. Few weeks ago, the stock has managed to surpass its key resistance level of Rs 620 levels, but on the back of profit booking once again a pullback has been seen in the prices. The stock has retested its support and bounced back once again last week. Technically, the stock has given a fresh breakout above the Bullish Flag pattern on weekly charts along with positive divergences on secondary oscillators. Therefore, one can buy the stock in the range of Rs 650-655 levels for the upside target of Rs 700-710 levels with stop loss below Rs 620 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global



Kabra Extrusiontechnik | Buy | Target Price: Rs 643 | Stop Loss: Rs 400

Kabra Extrusiontechnik is a part of the renowned Kolsite Group. With over six decades of experience, more than 14,463 installations and presence in more than 92 countries in Americas, Middle East, Asia and Africa. It has not only given a breakout from the Falling wedge pattern but also from an inverted head & shoulder formation. Leading Momentum Indicator RSI has given a trendline breakout. Trend Following Indicator MACD has given a positive crossover. The stock has breached its immediate resistance of a 50WMA (Red Line). Uptick in Volume confirms price activity.

Recommended by: Progressive Shares



Tata Chemicals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,180-1,190 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,010

Tata Chemicals has been witnessing a consolidation phase in a broader range of Rs 960-1,060 levels from the last more than 6-7 months with prices seen flirting around its 200 days exponential moving average on daily charts. Last week a fresh breakout has been observed on charts as stock has managed to surpass above its key resistance zone with rising volumes. The fresh momentum into the prices along with rise in volumes suggests a next up move into the stock. Therefore, one can buy the stock in the range of Rs 1,075-1,085 levels for the upside target of Rs 1,180-1,190 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,010 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global



Voltas | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,042 | Potential Upside: 15%

The share price of Voltas has generated a breakout above a falling supply line joining highs of April 2022 and Mach 2023 signalling resumption of up move and offers fresh entry opportunity. The stock has recently rebounded taking support at the 50 days EMA signalling robust price structure. The daily 14 periods RSI is in uptrend and is seen sustaining above its nine periods average thus validating positive bias. Hence one can expect the stock to maintain positive bias and head towards Rs 1,045 levels being the 50 per cent retracement of the Apr 2022-Jan 2023 decline.

Recommended by: Ashika Stock Broking



Indian Energy Exchange | Buy | Target Price: Rs 163 | Potential Upside: 15%

The stock of IEX seems poised to catchup with other mid-cap players companies in terms of price performance. The stock has held its June lows on multiple occasions and resolved out of short-term rounding bottom formation. Present price rise is supported by strong volume highlighting larger participation in the current situation. Among the oscillators the daily 14 periods RSI is seen rebounding from the oversold territory thus validating positive bias. Hence one can expect the stock to maintain positive bias and head towards Rs 163 levels in the coming weeks, being the 23.6 per cent retracement of the October 2021-June 2023 decline .

Recommended by: Ashika Stock Broking

Disclaimer: Under no circumstances should any person at this platform make trading decisions based solely on the information discussed herein. You should consult a qualified broker or other financial advisor prior to making any actual investment or trading decisions. All information is for educational and informational use only. Business Today does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same.

