Up to 10,000% jump in 10 years! Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Damani, Anil Kumar Goel own these multibaggers

Shareholding pattern of well-known investors including Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Radhakishan Damani, Ramesh Damani, Ashish Kacholia, Anil Kumar Goel and Dolly Khanna are followed by many investors on Dalal Street. Some of the stocks in their present portfolio have witnessed a massive rally in the past 10 years.

With a jump of 10,389 per cent, HLE Glascoat is the top player on the list. Investor Ashish Kacholia held a 1.40 per cent stake in the company as of March 31. Shares of HLE Glascoat have soared to Rs 3419.45 on June 6 from Rs 32.60 on June 6, 2012. Other stocks on the list include Acrysil, Fineotex Chemical, Vaibhav Global, Vishnu Chemicals, Mastek, Mold-Tek Packaging, Faze Three, Safari Industries, La Opala RG, Xpro India, ADF Foods, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Sastasundar Ventures, PCBL, NIIT Ltd and Gareware Hi-Tech Films have also gained between 500 per cent and 4,600 per cent since June 2012. Kacholia, which mostly invests in midcap and smallcap stocks, held over a 1 per cent stake in all these firms for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Anil Kumar Goel’s favourite stock Dwarikesh Sugar Industries also gained over 2,900 per cent rally during the past 10 years. The investor held a 4.46 per cent stake in the company as of March 31, 2022. Goel, who started his investing journey in the 90s, mostly invests in small and micro-scale firms. Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Triveni Engineering & Industries, TCPL Packaging, Panama Petrochem, Uttam Sugar Mills, Star Paper Mills, KRBL, Nahar Capital, Vardhman Special Steels, Dhampur Sugar Mills and Nahar Poly Films also gained between 700 per cent and 2,900 per cent during the same period. He held somewhere between 1 per cent and 10 per cent stake in these firms in Q4FY22.

Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna held stocks like Nitin Spinners, Ajanta Soya, Control Print, Polyplex Corporation, Deepak Spinners, Talbros Automotive, Nahar Spinning Mills, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, Simran Farms, RSWM and Rama Phosphates as of March 31. Shares of these firms soared between 500 per cent and 3,600 per cent in the past 10 years.

Data further highlighted that Mangalam Organics also soared nearly 2,900 per cent in the past 10 years. Ace investor Radhakishan Damani held a 2.17 per cent stake in the company as of March 31. On the other hand, Ramesh Damani’s top stocks including Goldiam International and Panama Petrochem climbed 2,903 per cent and 1,342 per cent, respectively, during the past 10 years.

Titan is the last player on the list. Shares of the company advanced over 920 per cent in the past 10 years. Market maven Rakesh Jhunjhunwala together with his wife held over a 5 per cent stake in the company as of March 31, 2022.