Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc shares in focus today. Here's why

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Shares of Vedanta Ltd will be in focus on Friday morning after the Supreme Court (SC) dismissed a Vedanta Group appeal that sought reopening of its Sterlite Copper plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, saying the plant was a chronic violator of air and water pollution laws. Its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd would also be in focus today after incorporating a wholly-owned arm.

In the case of Vedanta, the top court in its judgement, according to LiveLaw, said: "Closure of industry undoubtedly not a matter of first choice. However, the repeated nature of breaches, coupled with the severity of the violations would in this analysis neither the statutory authorities nor the HC to take any other view unless they were to be oblivious of their plain duty."

To recall, the Tamil Nadu government had in May 2018 ordered a permanent shutdown of Vedanta's copper smelter plant over environmental concerns. That plant was idle since March 2018 when Vedanta shut it down as part of its periodic maintenance schedule. It had remained shut ever since, as protests by locals mounted against it, who said pollution from the factory had hit their health.

Meanwhile, Vedanta said its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc has incorporated a wholly-owned company in the name of “Hindmetal Exploration Services”. The Certificate of Incorporation for the same has been received on February 26, it said.

The unit will explore, discover, develop and tap mineral resources including strategic minerals, deep-seated minerals and offshore minerals through systematic exploration of all types of mineral deposits, Vedanta said adding that it would also participate in the auctioning of mining blocks containing critical minerals.

Hindustan Zinc will fully subscribe 1,000 Equity Shares of Hindmetal Exploration Services Private Limited of the face value of Rs 100/- each.

Shares of Vedanta are up 4 per cent year-to-date while those of Hindustan Zinc have fallen 3.7 per cent during the same period. The BSE Metal index is down 0.54 per cent during this period.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 01, 2024, 7:24 AM IST
