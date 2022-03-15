Wary of uncertainty on D-Street? SBI Securities suggests these 10 large-cap stocks

SBI Securities sees up to 20 per cent upside in a basket of ten large-cap stocks that may help investors to tide the uncertainty in the domestic equity market over the next 12 months. Of late, the benchmark BSE Sensex has cracked over 10 per cent against its all-time high of 62,245, scaled on October 19 last year. Likewise, the 50-share NSE Nifty index also declined more than 10 per cent during the same period.

The brokerage believes that investors should focus on selective large caps from BFSI, automobile, IT, telecom, consumer discretionary and capital goods stocks going ahead. It is bullish on ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 814, indicating an upside of 20 per cent against the market price of Rs 677.90 on March 11.

“Total advances and deposits of Rs 8.75 lakh crore and 10.4 lakh crore as of December 2021 reflects strong position of ICICI group in terms of size and scale,” SBI Securities said.

It is also positive on Bharti Airtel (Target Price: Rs 813), Housing Development Finance Corporation (TP: Rs 2,587), Infosys (Rs 2,150), Kotak Mahindra Bank (TP: Rs 2,054), Larsen & Toubro (TP: Rs 2,005), Maruti Suzuki (TP: Rs 8,345), Reliance Industries (TP: Rs 2,831), Siemens (TP: Rs 2,773) and Titan Company (TP: Rs 2,868).

Commenting on the further movement of the domestic equity markets, SBI Securities in a report said, “Nifty is trading at price-to-earnings (P/E) of 18.7 times and 16.1 times FY23E and FY24E earnings respectively. Historically, the long-term average 1-year forward P/E multiple for Nifty has been 15-17 times. This implies that Nifty is trading close to its long-term average P/E band and any further volatility or dip will be followed smart money buying.”

However, it highlighted that elevated crude oil prices for a prolonged period, economic slowdown and further escalation in geopolitical tension are the key risks for the equity markets.