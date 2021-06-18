Stocks in news: Power Grid, Max Financial, Natco Pharma and more

Indian market is likely to open higher as Nifty futures were trading 71.00 points or 0.45 percent higher at the 15,763.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 am.

On Thursday, Sensex and Nifty fell for the second consecutive session after hitting record highs led by losses in index heavyweights HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Sensex closed 178.65 points lower at 52,323 and Nifty declined 76.15 points to 15,691.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company reported a 6.4 per cent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 3,526.23 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 against Rs 3,313.47 crore in Q4FY20.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: State-owned Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of nearly Rs 316 crore for the January-March 2021 quarter, and said it is the highest quarterly profit since March 2014. The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 294.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Khadim India: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 11.52 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 against loss of Rs 19.87 crore in Q4FY20.

Max Financial: Max Ventures Investment Holdings, promoter of Max Financial Services, on Thursday divested the company's shares worth Rs 783 crore through an open market transaction. Meanwhile, Government of Singapore picked up 60,13,487 shares of the company at Rs 1,000 apiece.

Natco Pharma: Drug firm Natco Pharma on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined by 43% to ?53 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Novartis India: Pharmaceuticals firm Novartis India on Thursday reported a 43 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 9.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Adani Group stocks: Adani group stocks tumbled for the fourth day on Thursday, resulting in Rs 1.58 lakh crore market cap loss this week.

Results Today: Hinduja Global Solutions, HT Media, Insecticides (India), Jubilant Industries, Ashoka Buildcon, Welspun Specialty Solutions, GMR Infrastructure and Gujarat Fluorochemicals