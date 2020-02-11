Bajaj Consumer Care share price slips 9% on fall in Q3 net profit

Share price of Bajaj Consumer Care fell 9% in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported a 17.83% fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 48.74 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. Net profit stood at Rs 59.32 crore during the October-December quarter a year ago.

Following the result update, shares of Bajaj Consumer Care opened 2.91% lower and later touched an intraday low of Rs 201.40, declining 9% on BSE against previous close of Rs 221.40.

Volume-wise, 0.30 lakh and 5.48 lakh shares are changing hands on BSE and NSE counters, both above the 5, 10 and 30-day average.

Bajaj Consumer Care share is trading lower than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has fallen 5% in one week, 15% in one month and 42% in a year.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Monday closed 0.41% higher at Rs 221.40 apiece on the BSE. The FMCG firm's net sales fell 8.20% to Rs 206.56 crore in Q3 FY 20 as against Rs 225.03 crore in Q3 FY19.

Bajaj Consumer Care's total expenses during the quarter under review declined 1.24 per cent to Rs 162.28 crore compared with Rs 164.32 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Share Market Live Updates: Delhi Election Results Day; Sensex 400 points higher, Nifty above 12,150

Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: AAP crosses majority mark; BJP leading on 16 seats