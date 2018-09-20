BSE, NSE closed on account of Muharram today

The BSE, NSE, forex and money market will remain closed today on account of Muharram. On Wednesday, the Sensex extended losses for the third straight session, to end at a near two-month low as cautious investors pared their portfolios, ignoring positive global cues and recovery in rupee.

The index closed lower by 169 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 37,121. This is its lowest closing since July 26 when it had finished at 36,984.

The 30-scrip gauge had lost about 800 points in the previous two sessions, largely dragged down by rupee woes, unabated foreign fund outflows and escalating trade tensions between the US and China.

The Nifty closed lower by 44 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 11,234. Intra-day, the index shuttled between 11,332 and 11,210.