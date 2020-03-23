Coronavirus wipes out Rs 14 lakh crore wealth as Sensex, Nifty log biggest session loss

Investors lost Rs 14.23 lakh crore today after Sensex and Nifty clocked their biggest fall ever as government imposed lockdown in 76 districts to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Market capitalisation on BSE fell to Rs 101.86 lakh crore today compared to Friday's close of Rs 116.09 lakh crore amid weakness in global markets on coronavirus concerns.

Sensex closed 3,934 points lower at 25,981 and Nifty lost 1,135 points to 7,610. Sensex also logged its biggest intra day fall of 4,035 points to 25,880 compared to the previous close of 29,915. Nifty too fell 1,162 points intra day to 7,583 against previous close of 7,945.

All stocks on Sensex and Nifty ended in the red. NSE VIX index, which reflects rising volatility in Indian market, zoomed 7.27% to 71.98.

Share Market LIVE: Trading halted after Sensex hits circuit breaker on coronavirus woes

During the session, the index hit its 12-year high of 73.36.

Earlier in the day, trading was halted for 45 minutes on BSE and NSE after Sensex hit circuit breaker of 10%. Sensex lost 2,991 points or 10% which led to the triggering of circuit breaker at 9:58 am.

Nifty too declined 9.40% or 822 points to 7,923 in early trade. By then, investors had lost Rs 10.21 lakh crore in market wealth. Trading on BSE and NSE commenced at 10:58 am after a 15-minute pre-open session.

Sensex opened 2,548 points lower at 27,367 gauging effects of a lockdown in 80 districts of the country. Nifty too started 757 points lower at 7,988 mark.