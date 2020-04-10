Equity, forex, commodity markets shut on account of Good Friday

Financial markets will be closed on account of Good Friday. Both BSE and NSE will remain shut.

Besides equity, commodity as well as derivatives (Futures and Options) markets will also remain shut today.

There will be no trading activity in currency and bond markets as well.

Financial markets will resume trading on Monday, April 13.

On Friday, Sensex closed 1,265 points higher at 31,159 and Nifty ended 363 points higher at 9,111. On a weekly basis, both Sensex and Nifty added around 13%. Since the beginning of the year, both BSE, NSE benchmarks have declined 25%, 24% respectively.

The currency benchmark rupee settled at 76.33 to the dollar.

Amid the coronavirus led uncertainty, domestic markets have synced with global markets and expectations of infections peaking out and reports of more stimulus measures have led to the short term market rally, Vinod Nair, Head of Research-Geojit Financial Services suggested. 'This may not be sustainable,' he added later.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported a total of 6,412 coronavirus cases till Friday, of which 503 have recovered. The total death toll is at 199. The Indian government mulling for a possible extension of countrywide lockdown as the number of active novel coronavirus cases cross over 6,000 mark. In the meanwhile, PM Modi will be holding another virtual meet with the chief ministers of states on April 11 to discuss the ongoing situation.

