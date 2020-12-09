Investors gain Rs 81 lakh crore in market wealth since March 23 crash

Investors have gained Rs 81 lakh crore in last 8.5 months since Sensex and Nifty suffered worst crash in their history in March-end. Market capitalisation on BSE stood at an all-time high of Rs 182.81 lakh crore after Sensex and Nifty closed at fresh record highs.

The indices which have been rising for the last seven sessions hit their intra day highs during the trading session today. While Sensex rose 556 points to 46,164 intra day, Nifty climbed 156 points to 13,558.

Later, Sensex closed 495 points higher at 46,103 and Nifty rose 136 points to 13,529 during the same session.

However, market cap on March 23 crashed to Rs 101.86 lakh crore after after Sensex and Nifty clocked their biggest fall ever. The crash came after government imposed lockdown in 76 districts to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Sensex closed 3,934 points lower at 25,981 and Nifty lost 1,135 points to 7,610 during the same session.

Since March 23, Sensex has gained 20,122 points or 77.44% till date. Similarly, Nifty has zoomed 5,919 points or 77% higher from its historic crash.

The NSE India VIX slumped to 18.92 level today against 84 on March 23, signaling reduction of volatility in the stock market. The index explains the annual volatility that the traders expect over the next 30 days in the Nifty index. The fall in the NSE VIX also shows that markets have come off their lows and are likely to move higher in the near future.

Interestingly, before coronavirus started taking its toll on the Indian market, Sensex and Nifty had surged to their record highs of 42,274 and 12,430, respectively on January 19 this year. The indexes have surpassed their record highs hit in January over hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and change of government in the US.