The BSE, NSE, forex, money market and major commodity markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Bakri Id.

On Friday, benchmark Indices closed broadly on a bullish note on back of positive global cues coupled with reports suggesting that Indian govt was likely to exempt foreign portfolio investors from an increase in taxes.

Sensex ended 254 points higher at 37,581 level and Nifty ended at 11,109, registering a rise of 77 points.