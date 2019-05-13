Markets update: Sensex closes 372 points lower, Nifty ends below 11,150; Sun Pharma, YES Bank, Tata Steel top losers

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the red for the ninth consecutive session today amid falling Asian markets after trade talks between the US and China concluded on Friday without an agreement.

While Sensex closed 372 points or 0.99 per cent lower at 37,090, Nifty ended at 11,148 down 130.70 points or 1.16 per cent.

Of 50 Nifty stocks, 40 ended in the red. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 6 advanced against 24 closing lower.

Market breadth was negative with 621 stocks rising compared to 1840 falling on BSE.

On the sectoral front, auto, banking, oil and gas and healthcare stocks were the top losers on BSE. Top falling sector was BSE healthcare losing 486 points or 3.53% to close at 13,310 level. Bank, down by 3 per cent, followed by Pharma, Media, Auto and Realty.

Sensex value at 13 May, 2019 01:33 PM: 37,419.46 - Sensex India (@bse_sensex) May 13, 2019

Here's a look at updates for the Indian share market today.

3: 30 pm: Sensex closed 372 points or 0.99 per cent lower at 37,090 and Nifty ended at 11,148 down 130.70 points or 1.16 per cent.

3: 00 pm: Oriental Bank Of Commerce posted Q4 results today. Bank's net profit stands Rs 201.5 cr against the loss of Rs 1,650.2 cr in the corresponding qaurter a year ago. NII up by 34.8% at Rs 1,473.5 cr compared to Rs 1,093.3 cr year-on-year. Additionally, bank's other income stands at Rs 958 cr compared to Rs 444 cr a year ago. In quarter on quarter basis, OBC's Net NPA stood at Rs 9,440 cr versus Rs 9,973 cr in the earlier quarter and its Gross NPA is Rs 21,717 cr against Rs 24,353 cr in the last quarter.

The stock is trading down by 2.25 per cent or 2.15 points at Rs 93.30.Today the stock has touched day's low at Rs 91.40, down by 4.03 as well as hiked 2.20 per cent to day's high at Rs 97.75.

2: 45 pm: Inox Leisure shares are trading up 1.37 per cent at Rs 311 on BSE post the Q4 results.

Company's consolidated Revenues, EBITDA and PAT stood at Rs 1,692crs, Rs 309crs and Rs 134crs in FY19. as per the filing, company is back up by strong balance sheet with Gross Debt of Rs 110 crs, Net Debt of Rs 96 crs and Equity of Rs 964 crs in FY19 with net D/E ratio of 0.10x.

Inox Leisure Q4 net profit Rs480.8mn - market expectation Rs382mn , EBITDA Rs965mn (up 130% YoY) and income Rs4.8bn (up 48% YoY). #MOMarketUpdates - Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) May 13, 2019

2: 15 pm: Trident has announced its financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March, 31, 2019. The net profit for the fourth quarter is up by 80 per cent from Rs 51.4 cr in the corresponding quarter last year to Rs 92 cr y-o-y.

Revenue of the firm stands at Rs 1405.4 cr, up 18 per cent against Rs 1,185 year on year. Company's EBITDA up 22.4% at Rs 259 cr for th emrch quarter compared to Rs 211.5 cr year on year.

Trident's Board has recommended a final dividend of 6 % for the financial year 2018-19 in addition to the three interim dividends of 6%, 6% and 12% respectively.

Board has also approved the resolution for raising of funds and further recommended enabling resolution for approval of shareholders, for Rs 60 cr through NCDs, and Rs 50 cr through equity shares, non convertible debt instruments along with warrants, convertible debt instruments, convertible securities.

The Board has recommended the split/sub-division of 1 equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity Share having a face value of Rs 1 each, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

1: 45 pm: The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in April 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 79,923 units , lower by 22%, over April 2018. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in April 2019 were lower by 20% at 31 ,726 units. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2019 was lower by 23%, compared to April 2018, at 48197 units.

1: 30 pm: Nifty has been losing consecutively for 9 days at the rate of 4,25 per cent. Market has fallen by 0.48 per cent and the volume is down by 1.68 per cent. The MCap of the entire market has fallen by 0.65 per cent.

The overall market breadth is highly negative, and broader market indices like NSE mid and small cap 100 segments are trading lower by 0.82% and 0.90% respectively. #MidDayMarkets - HDFC securities (@hdfcsec) May 13, 2019

1: 15 pm: The Board of IDFC First Bank has approved nabling resolution relating to issue of Debt Securities up to an amount not exceeding Rs 5000 crore placement basis for a period of one year from the conclusion of 5th AGM of the Bank, within the overall borrowing limits of the Bank, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Bank and other applicable statutory/regulatory approvals.

The share price of IDFC First Bank opened with a gap down pattern at Rs 46.40, down by of 5.79 per cent, and fell to intraday's low Rs 43.50,down by 11.68 per cent.

On an annual basis, the bank reported a loss of Rs 1,944.17 crore as against a profit of Rs 859.3 crore during 2017-18, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

Read full report here: Slowdown Blues: IDFC First Bank reports Rs 218 crore loss in Q4

12: 45 pm : Housing Developement Finance Corp shares are trading up 2 per cent at Rs 1969.73 after the company announced fourth quarterly results for the last fiscal year.

Housing Developement Finance Corporation's net profit for the year ended March 31, is Rs 9,632.46 cr and EPS is Rs 56.53 in basic terms and Rs 56.08 diluted. For the quarter ended, net profit after tax has increased to Rs 2,861 as compared to the December quarter of Rs 2,113.80 as well as the March quarter last year of Rs 2,176.79 cr.

Company's debt-equity ratio stands at 4.72. HDFC Q4 net interest margin at 3.3% Vs 3.5%, loan growth at 13.8% YoY

HDFC's March quarter overall Gross NPA reported at 1.18% against 1.11% in Q3. Company's Net worth stands at Rs 77,355.47 cr. BoD of HDFC has recommended a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity share at Rs 2 face value. The total dividend for the year is up at Rs 21 per equity share against Rs 20 per equity share in the previous year. HDFC board has also approved issuance of NCDs up to Rs 1.25 lakh cr.

12: 30 pm : Wockhardt Ltd, a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company has informed the exchanges that EudraGMDP database reflects issuance of Certificates by UK MHRA stating that the Company's manufacturing Units at Bhimpore, Daman and Kadaiya, Daman complies with the principles and guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices of UK MHRA. In view of this, the approval status of the said Units continues. "EudraGMDP is the name of the European Union database which inter-alia contains Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificates," the filing added.

The share price of Wockhardt Ltd is trading down by 9.30 points or 2.44 per cent at Rs 371.40. The stock has also fell to a new 52- week low today, also the day's low of Rs 367.50, down by 3.42 per cent , against yesterday's close of Rs 380.50.

The stock has been losing for the last 5 days at the rate of 9.18 per cent.

12: 10 pm : Passenger vehicle sales in April slipped 17.07 percent on a yearly basis to 2.47 lakh units, for the month of April as per data provided by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

According to the report, "The industry produced a total of 2,363,376 vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers and quadricycle in April 2019 as against 2,646,257 in April 2018, registering a decline of (-) 10.69 percent over the same month last year."

Domestic passenger car sales for April month is down 20 per cent to 1.6 lakh units, while the total commercial vehicle sales fell 5.98 percent to 68,680 units. April numbers for total two-wheeler sales fell 16.36 per cent to 16.38 lakh units year on year.

11: 45 am: Top gainers on BSE are Vodafone Idea, MERCK, Obroi Realty, Motilal Oswal and APl Apollo tubes. Top losing stocks on BSE are Delta Corporation, IDFC First bank, Suzlon, Star Cement and Jet Airways.

Top gainers on NSE are Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra, Titan, ITC and TCS. Eicher Motors, YES Bank, IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Sun Pharmacueticals and Zee Entertainement are the top losers on the NSE.

11: 30 am: ITC, HDFC, Andhra Bank, Automotive Axles, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Borosil Glass Works, Capacite Infraprojects, Godrej Industries, Vodafone Idea, Karnataka Bank, Just Dial, Metropolis Healthcare, MRPL, MT Educare, Muthoot Finance, OBC, Shemaroo Entertainment, SRF, Subex, Trident, United Bank of India are the companies that are to post their Q4 earnings today.

11: 15 am: ITC gains up to Rs 302.35, up 1.54 per cent ahead of the earnings for Jan-March quarter. Vodafone Idea is also trading up by 5.36 per cent at Rs 14.75 before results announcement.

11: 00 am: International rating agency Moody's, has initiated the corporate family rating of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited at 'Ba1' with Stable outlook. As per the report, IBH's Ba1 rating is driven by its high profitability and capital, and healthy asset quality, offset by its relatively weak funding and liquidity. The stock is down by 2.77 per cent or 19 points at Rs 677.10.

10: 50 am: GAIL has submitted filing to the exchanges informing that the company has accelerated work for Jagdishpur-Haldia & Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline project as well as completed awards worth Rs 10,500 crore for line pipe supply and laying.

The largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company added, "GAIL (India) Limited has completed awards for all major contracts worth Rs. 10,500 crore for pipe supply and laying for the integrated 3,400 km. long project."

The stock is currently trading at Rs 341, up 0.60 per cent on BSE.

10: 30 am: On Nifty 19 stocks were advancing against 31 declining at the AD ratio of 0.61. Overall 17 stocks advanced against 14 declining on BSE Sensex.

10: 15 am: In the early hour of trade, market breadth was negative, indicated by 0.47 advance-decline ratio on NSE, with 489 advances against 1036 declines and 89 unchanged stocks. Similarly BSE AD ratio stood at 0.61, indicating 638 advancing stocks against 1039 declining ones while 97 stocks were unchanged.

10: 05 am: TCS (1.10%), ONGC (0.78%) and HUL (0.67%) were the top Sensex gainers.

10: 00 am: Top Sensex losers were L&T (2.40%), Tata Steel (1.53%) and YES Bank (1.48%).

9: 55 am: On Friday, the BSE Sensex closed at 37,558.91, down by 230.22 points and Nifty settled in the red by declining 57.65 points down to 11,301.80 today.

9: 50 am: Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 90 points and 70 points lower in early trade.

9: 40 am: Market breadth was negative with 563 stocks trading lower compared to 970 falling on BSE.

9: 35 am: Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after trade talks between the U.S. and China wrapped up Friday without an agreement.

Shares dropped more than 1% in Shanghai, to 2,909.60. Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.5% to 21,237.71 and the S&P ASX 200 declined 0.3% to 6,289.70. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.7% to 2,093.46. Hong Kong's markets were closed for a holiday. Shares fell in Taiwan and most of Southeast Asia.

Capital goods and healthcare stocks led the losses with their BSE indices falling 287 points and 147 points, respectively.

9: 25 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 1245 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1057 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9: 20 am: While Sensex fell 40 points to 37, 422 with 15 components in the red, Nifty lost 24 points to 11,255.

9: 10 am: The rupee slipped in the early trade on Monday. It opened lower by 23 paise at 70.14 per dollar versus previous close of 69.91.