Sensex closes 187 points lower, Nifty at 10,618; PC Jeweller rises 43.72%

After starting on a positive note, the benchmark BSE Sensex closed lower today on weak global cues as investors eyed the outcome of US-China trade talks, ahead of the US jobs report. While the Sensex fell 187 points or 0.53% at 34,915 level, the Nifty closed 61 points or 0.57% lower at 10,618. Sun Pharma (2.95%), YES Bank (2.43%) and Bajaj Auto (2.42%) were the top losers on Sensex.







Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 ended in the red. Adani Ports (2.87%), HUL (0.90%) and HDFC Bank (0.80%) were the top Sensex gainers.







Brokers said, a weak trend in other Asian bourses as investors watched the outcome of trade talks between the US and China, ahead of the April employment data, to be released later in the day, influenced sentiments here.







PC Jeweller was the top gainer on BSE rising 43.72% or 53 points to 174.55 level. The stock is up nearly 54% during the last two trading sessions. Market breadth was negative with 1116 stocks closing higher against 1578 ending lower on BSE. 131 stocks were unchanged. Market participants booked profits at higher levels in opening trade, brokers added.







Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 148.42 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 578.92 crore in yesterday's trade, provisional data showed.







Global markets



Shares were mostly lower in Europe and Asia on Friday as investors watched the outcome of trade talks between the United States and China. European stocks opened mixed. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.5 percent to 7,541.61 while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.3 percent to 5,487.95. Germany's DAX added 0.2 percent to 12,714.72.







Futures augured a lackluster start on Wall Street with Dow futures down 0.2 percent and S&P futures dipping 0.1 percent. Asian markets finished lower. South Korea's Kospi sank 1 percent to 2,461.38 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 1.3 percent to 29,926.50.







The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.3 percent to 3,091.03 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.6 percent to 6,062.90. Japan was closed for a public holiday. Stocks rose in Taiwan but fell in Singapore and Indonesia.