Sensex crashes 1,000 points, investors lose Rs 3.25 lakh crore

The investors lost Rs 3.25 lakh crore in Thursday's trade as the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined Rs 157.31 lakh crore. The benchmark indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- today ended their 10-session winning run. Sensex fell 1,066.33 points on as investors pressed the exit button amid a massive selloff in global markets. All Sensex constituents closed in the red.

While the 30-share BSE index plummeted 1,066.33 points or 2.61 per cent to end at 39,728.41., the broader NSE Nifty crashed 290.70 points or 2.43 per cent to 11,680.35. According to traders, the market participants were also eager to book profits after the recent rally amid already stretched valuations.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser, tumbling 4.68 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech.

All sectoral indices closed lower, with BSE telecom, bankex, energy, finance, teck and IT indices plunging as much as 3.54 per cent. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices nosedived up to 1.75 per cent.

Global equities cratered as hopes fade of a pre-election stimulus deal in the US, while multiple countries in Europe braced for a second round of lockdowns to curb rising COVID-19 cases, jeopardising the already shaky economic recovery.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.17 per cent lower at $42.38 per barrel. In the forex market, the rupee pared its initial gains and settled 5 paise lower at 73.36 against the US dollar.

