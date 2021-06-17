Sensex falls 179 pts; Nifty ends below 15,700; banking, metal stocks top losers

Sensex and Nifty fell for the second consecutive session after hitting record highs led by losses in index heavyweights HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Sensex closed 178.65 points lower at 52,323 and Nifty declined 76.15 points to 15,691.

IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex loser shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's, NTPC, Maruti, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel and HDFC.

UltraTech Cement, TCS, Asian Paints and Infosys were the top Sensex gainers rising up to 1.86%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 ended in the red.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 228.38 lakh crore.

Market breadth was negative with 1,358 stocks closing higher against 1,861 shares ending lower on BSE.

BSE midcap and small cap indices fell 293 points and 146 points, respectively.

Metals and banking stocks were the major sectoral losers with their BSE indices 406 points and 409 points, respectively.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The short-term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed down with the short term top reversal at 15,901 (15 June). The next downside levels to be watched around 15,550 in the next couple of sessions, before showing another round of minor upside bounce. Any upside rally towards 15,750-15,800 could be a sell on rise opportunity for the coming sessions."Auto stocks also led to losses with BSE auto index falling 328 points to 23,572."

The Fed's policymakers said they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which influences many consumer and business loans, twice by late 2023. They had previously estimated that no rate hike would occur before 2024.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended on a positive note, while Seoul and Tokyo were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with losses in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.09 per cent higher at USD 74.46 per barrel.