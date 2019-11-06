Sensex hits all-time high of 40,606, Nifty scales 12,000: 10 things to know

After pausing for a day, benchmark indices turned bullish to hit fresh highs today. While Sensex hit an all-time high of 40,606, Nifty hit intra day high of 12,002. Nifty fell 101 points short of its all-time high of 12,103. While Sensex has rallied 2,778 points in one month, Nifty has seen a gain of 788 points during the same period. Sensex has rallied 4383 points since the beginning of this year with Nifty logging 1,099-points gain during the period. Here's a look at 10 updates around today's rally.

1. Banking stocks led the rally with Bank Nifty rising 480 points to 30,699 against previous close of 30,219. BSE Bankex too rose 587 points to reach 34,665 against previous close of 34,078.

2. ICICI Bank, HDFC and Infosys and Tata Motors were the top Sensex gainers. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 were trading in green.

3. Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, RIL, Maruti and SBI were among the top losers, shedding up to 3 per cent on BSE.

4. However, consumer durables stocks were top losers on benchmark indices. BSE consumers durable index fell 1,290 points to 24,836 against previous close of 26,136.

5. Market breadth was positive with 1,262 stocks rising against 1,182 falling on BSE.

6. On BSE, Westlife Development, Jai Corp, Avanti Feeds, Corporation Bank and GMR Infra were the top gainers on BSE. Bajaj Electricals, Titan, Prism Johnson Ltd, Apollo Tyres and Centrum Capital were the top losers.

7. Earlier in the day, Sensex started mildly bullish with a rise of 100 points to 40,311.85 against last closing of 40,200. Nifty rose 11 points to 11,911.50.

8. Indian rupee, the local currency opened lower at the interbank exchange, at 70.79 per dollar against last closing of 70.69 per dollar, amid rising demand for the American currency. Rupee further slid 28 paise to 70.97 per dollar in afternoon session.

9. Brent crude, used to price international oils, declined 50 cents to $62.46 per barrel in London. It gained 83 cents in the previous session to close at $62.96.

10. Global cues were positive after investors were rattled by a possible snag in a US-Chinese trade truce following reports Beijing wants Washington to lift punitive tariffs. In early trading, Germany's DAX rose 0.2% to 13,181.29 and France's CAC 40 added 0.2% to 5,861.24. London's FTSE 100 was unchanged at 7,388.20. In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.2% to 23,303.82 and Seoul's Kospi added just under 0.1% to 2,144.15. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat at 27,688.64.