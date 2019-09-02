Financial markets remain closed today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

Domestic equity, debt and currency markets will remain closed today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. On Friday, Nifty ended day's trade 74 points higher at 11,023 and Sensex closed higher by 263 points at 37,332 mark.

The rupee closed 39 paise higher against the US dollar at 71.41 on Friday, led by strength in domestic equities and renewed hopes of the US-China trade talks.

The rupee depreciated 3.81 per cent against the US dollar last month. The 10-year benchmark bond yield finished at 6.56 per cent, as against the previous close of 6.55 per cent. Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, September 3.

While Sensex has gained 3.51% since the beginning of this year, Nifty has risen 1.48% since the beginning of this year.

However, both indices have logged losses during the last one year. While Nifty fell 5.60%, Sensex lost 3.51% during the period.