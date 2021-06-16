Sensex, Nifty trading flat; PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints.top losers

Benchmark indices were trading flat in opening trade amid losses in index majors such as PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's and Asian Paints. Sensex was down 11 points to 52,761 and Nifty fell 5 points to 15,862.

ONGC, M&M , Sun Pharma, and ITC were the top Sensex gainers.

PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Titan and HCL Tech were the top Sensex losers falling up to 0.89%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 were trading in the red.

On Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty closed at record highs led by gains in heavyweights such as Reliance, Infosys, and HDFC twins ami largely positive global cues. Sensex ended 221.52 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 52,773 and Nifty gained 57.40 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at a fresh high of 15,869.

Intra day, the indices hit all-time highs of 52,869 and 15,901, respectively.

Market cap on BSE stood at Rs 231.63 lakh crore today.

Market breadth was positive with 1,680 shares rising against 773 falling on BSE. 85 shares were unchanged.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "Since valuations are high, a bear ambush may happen anytime. Investors have to be extremely careful while playing the small-cap game. Bluechips will recover from a bear ambush but cats & dogs will be slaughtered.

The Fed commentary today will be keenly watched by markets globally. Brent at $74 is negative for Indian macros. But the market is likely to ignore this and focus on the unlock trade."

Asian markets

Asian shares were mixed in quiet trading ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped nearly 0.3% in early trading to 29,359.31. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4% to 3,272.11. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,403.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched down 0.1% to 28,603.84, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching up less than 0.1% to 3,557.48.

