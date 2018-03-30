Sensex logs 11.30% gains in fiscal 2017-18, investors get richer by Rs 20.70 lakh crore

The Sensex closed 2017-2018 on a negative note on March 28 but logged 11.30 per cent gain during the fiscal. The index rose 16.88 per cent in the previous fiscal. Investors saw a wealth addition of Rs 20.70 lakh crore during fiscal 2017-18.

The market capitalisation of BSE firms rose to Rs 142.24 lakh crore, from Rs 121.54 lakh crore as on March 31, 2017. While the Sensex gained 3,348.18 points, the Nifty closed with gains of 939.95 points, or 10.25 per cent during 2017-18.

During the previous fiscal, Nifty rose 1,435.55 points, or 18.55 per cent. Among sectoral indices, BSE consumer durables and realty index were the top gainers rising 51.40% and 40.80 %, respectively.

BSE Index

Gains/losses

Consumer Durables 51.40% Realty 40.80% Auto 9.20% Bankex 12.30% Oil and gas

9.90% IT Index

16.30% Metal

14.60% Capital Goods 15% Power -5.60%

On Sensex, Maruti Suzuki, HUL and Reliance Industries were the top gainers rising 47.12%, 46.84% and 33.84%.

Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 29.72%, 27.96% and 20.89%, the most on Sensex.

The market closed the fiscal over 10% lower from its life time high it reached in January this year.

On January 29, 2018, Sensex and Nifty hit 36,443 and 11,171 levels, respectively reaching their lifetime highs on Union Budget expectations and hopes of healthy Q3 earnings.

The new peaks were a result of a record rally that saw Sensex rising nearly 46 percent or 11,573 points in two years to January 29, 2018. On January 29, 2016, the index stood at a meagre 24,870 points.

The Nifty too rose 47 percent or 3,608 points from January 29, 2016 level (7563 points) to 11,171 level on January 29, 2018.

The indices could not sustain the abnormally high levels for long and fell over 10% till date on 10% LTCG tax in Union Budget on February 1, ripple effects of rising bond yields in US on global markets and prospects of trade wars between the US and its trading partners.