Sensex, Nifty lose initial gains; aviation, consumer durable company stocks take a hit

The BSE Sensex and NSE's Nitfy 50 opened on a high note today in wake of mixed global market reactions but lost its initial gains ahead of September futures and options expiry on Thursday. The shares of aviation companies rose for a brief period of time only to decline later over the government's decision to impose 5 per cent customs duty on jet fuel. The consumer durable stocks too took a hit, after receiving some initiation boost over the Centre's decision to put import curbs on 19 'non-essential' items to check falling rupee and Current Account Deficit. In the early trade, the rupee recovered by 22 paise against the dollar in the early trade in the forex at Rs 72.38 but plunged to Rs 72.54 at the time of filing of the report.

However, the 30-share BSE index, after rising over 169 points at the outset on short-covering in view of ending September series expiry in the derivatives segment and strength in the rupee, turned choppy and was trading 56.18 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 36,494 at 12.22pm.

The gauge had lost 109.79 points on Wednesday while investors awaited cues from a US Federal Reserve meeting that ends later in the day. The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 2.00 percent to 2.25 percent and left intact its plans to steadily tighten monetary policy, reported Reuters.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also turned volatile and was up 25 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 11,071.80 after touching a high of 11,084.55. Top gainers include Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, SBI, NTPC, Aani Ports, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp and RIL, rising up to 1.91 per cent. Major losers were HDFC, M&M, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Coal India and ITC, falling up to 0.61 per cent.

The rupee strengthened by another 22 paise to quote at 72.38 against the dollar in early trade at the forex market. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,555.44 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 809.95 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed. Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.39 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.34 per cent in their early deals. Japan's Nikkei too fell 0.13 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.40 per cent lower Wednesday.

