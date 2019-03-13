Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher; HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher today after a two day rally fuelled by both global and domestic factors. While the Sensex was trading 26 points higher at 37,562, Nifty gained 9 points to 11,310 level. HCL Technologies (2.21%), HDFC Bank (0.85%) and Bajaj Auto (0.68%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Top Sensex losers were ONGC (1.81%), Coal India (1.55%) and Vedanta (1.49%).

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed 481 points higher to 37,535 and Nifty climbed 133 points to 11,301.

The Sensex has gained nearly 900 points in the last two days and Nifty rose 265 points on bullish sentiment after the announcement of dates of Lok Sabha polls 2019.

Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices were trading 31.54 points and 37.17 points higher in early trade.

Market breadth was positive with 820 stocks trading higher compared to 621 falling on the BSE.

Consumer durables and FMCG stocks led the gains with their indices rising 102 points and 51 points, respectively.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 2477.72 crore on Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 990.48 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Global markets

Asian shares were lower Wednesday amid continuing global uncertainties that weighed on stocks as some traders took profits from a rally earlier in the week.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.2 percent to 21,243.26 in morning trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.5 percent to 6,141.30. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.9 percent to 2,136.52. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.5 percent to 28,776.10, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.8 percent at 3,035.15.

On Wall Street , the benchmark S&P 500 index gained 8.22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,791.52. The Dow fell 96.22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,554.66. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed 32.97 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,591.03. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 0.96 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,549.83.

