Sensex, Nifty open higher; ITC, HDFC, Tata Motors top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty opened higher in trade today powered by metals and oil and gas stocks.

While the Sensex rose 83 points to 36,190, Nifty climbed 11 points to 10,833. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 were trading in the green. ITC (1.02%), HDFC (0.96%) and Tata Motors (0.89%) were the top Sensex gainers. Top Sensex losers were TCS (2.21%), Bharti Airtel (2.02%) and HCL Tech (1.65%), and M&M (0.72%).

On Wednesday, the 30-share index settled 106.41 points down at 36,106.50, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 33.55 points to finish at 10,821.60.

Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices were trading 4.89 points and 16.38 points higher in early trade.

Market breadth was positive with 757 stocks trading higher compared to 583 falling on the BSE.

IT stocks led the losses with the BSE index falling 104 points to 13,998.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened flat at 70.42 against the US dollar in early trade today amid weakness in the American currency on uncertainty over Federal Reserve rate hikes following the release of Fed meet minutes.

The currency had closed 5 paise higher at 70.41 per dollar in yesterday's trade.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 344 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 10.98 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

