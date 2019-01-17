Sensex, Nifty trading higher; consumer durables, auto stocks lead gains

The Sensex and Nifty opened higher in trade today led by gains in consumer durables and auto stocks. While the Sensex rose nearly 130 points to 36,450 with 28 components in the green, Nifty gained 34 pts to 10,924. M&M (1.56%), Reliance Industries (1.14%) and HDFC (1.02%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Top Sensex losers were YES Bank (1.06%), IndusInd Bank (0.66%) and Infosys (0.62%).

On Wednesday, the Sensex and Nifty closed flat. While the Sensex gained just 3 points to 36,321, Nifty managed to end the day 3.50 pts higher at 10,890.

Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices were trading 22.34 points and 20.28 points higher in early trade.

Market breadth was positive with 994 stocks trading higher compared to 330 falling on the BSE. Consumer durables stocks and auto stocks led the gains with their indices rising 73 points and 90 points, respectively.

Global markets

Asian share markets faltered on Thursday as unease over China's economic outlook eroded early gains, though an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the Brexit saga did offer sterling a moment's peace.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1 percent in thin trade, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei reversed course and dropped 0.3 percent.