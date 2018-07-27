Sensex hits record high of 37,272, Nifty breaches 11,200 level for first time

The Sensex and Nifty continued their record run for the fifth continous day and hit fresh all-time highs backed by metal and fast moving consumer goods stocks in early trade today. Q1 earnings of India Inc buoyed investor sentiment on the Dalal Street.

While the Sensex touched an intra day high of 37,272, Nifty hit a fresh record of 11,237 level.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 189 points higher at 37, 174 and the Nifty stood at 11,229, up 62 points.

The BSE metal index rose to a record level of 12,497 points, up 219 points. Hindalco was the top metal index gainer rising up to 4.62% at 216.10 level after Birla group flagship Hindalco announced acquisition of American aluminium maker Aleris in a $2.58-billion leveraged deal through its overseas subsidiary Novelis that will help it diversify product offerings in the value-added products segment.

The BSE FMCG index too touched a new high of 11,091 level rising 245 level intra day.

Cigarette-to-soap maker ITC was the top Sensex gainer rising over 3% to a fresh 52-week high of 301.80 after the FMCG firm reported a 10.08 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 2,819 crore for the first quarter in FY19.

Other Sensex gainers were Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.13%) and Hero MotoCorp (1.07%).

Top Sensex losers were YES Bank (1.50%), Adani Ports (0.86%) and ONGC (0.77%).

Banking stocks continued their rally for the second day with the BSE Bankex rising 207 points to 30,633 level. PNB (2.29%), ICICI Bank (1.78%) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.10%) were the top gainers on the index.

Bank Nifty too was up 172 points or 0.63% to 27,582 level.

Interestingly, FIIs poured in Rs 2,453 crore into equities in trade yesterday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) who have been credited with supporting the market for long withdrew Rs 2,716 crore from the Indian market.

Market breadth was positive with 993 stocks rising compared to 402 falling on the BSE. 56 stocks were unchanged.

Written and edited by Aseem Thapliyal