Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty reclaims 11,000; ICICI Bank, ITC, Vedanta top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty opened higher today supported by a rally in consumer durables and capital goods stocks. While the Sensex rose 172 points to 36,615 in early trade, the Nifty gained 38 points to 11,027. ICICI Bank (1.77%), ITC (1.75%) and Vedanta (1.46%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Of 30 Sensex stocks,17 were trading in the green .

Top Sensex losers were Tata Motors (0.80%), Axis Bank (0.55%) and Bajaj Auto (0.54%).

On Tuesday, the Sensex rose nearly 379 points to close at 36,442 and Nifty gained 124 points to settle just below the psychological 11,000 level. Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices continued the gains from yesterday and were trading 144 points and 153 points higher in early trade. Capital goods and consumer durables stocks led the gains with the BSE capital goods and BSE consumer durables indices rising 182 points and 149 points, respectively.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the green. Meanwhile, the rupee opened at 70.59 per dollar from its last close of 70.49.

Market breadth was positive with 1227 stocks trading higher compared to 213 falling on the BSE.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 751 crore on Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 580 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal